Oklahoma Reportedly Suffers Major Blow Before Kickoff vs. Texas

A close up of an Oklahoma Sooners football helmet.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 22: An Oklahoma Sooners helmet on the field during warm ups before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks November 22, 2014 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 44-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The hits keep on coming for the Oklahoma Sooners. In a surprising turn of events, Lincoln Riley’s squad will be without its leading rusher for today’s showdown with the Texas Longhorns.

Oklahoma has been going through a rough patch this season, as the program is currently on a two-game losing streak. A win today over Texas would go a long way toward regaining confidence, but it’ll be an uphill battle for Oklahoma.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the Sooners will be without running back Seth McGowan this afternoon.

“Seth McGowan, OU’s leading rusher, I am told he will not play today,” Feldman said. “The injury happened last week against Iowa State. He was in concussion protocol earlier this week. The Sooners will be down to two scholarship tailbacks today.”

This means Oklahoma’s rushing attack will rely on Marcus Major and TJ Pledger.

McGowan was having a strong start to the season. In three games, the freshman tailback had 181 rushing yards, 79 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

Oklahoma knew it would be shorthanded in the backfield coming into this season because Kennedy Brooks opted out due to concerns over COVID-19.

Now, the Sooners will need either Major or Pledger to step up during the Red River Showdown.

If neither can provide a positive impact, all the pressure will be on Spencer Rattler to carry his team.


