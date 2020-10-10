Oklahoma Reportedly Suffers Major Blow Before Kickoff vs. Texas

The hits keep on coming for the Oklahoma Sooners. In a surprising turn of events, Lincoln Riley’s squad will be without its leading rusher for today’s showdown with the Texas Longhorns.

Oklahoma has been going through a rough patch this season, as the program is currently on a two-game losing streak. A win today over Texas would go a long way toward regaining confidence, but it’ll be an uphill battle for Oklahoma.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the Sooners will be without running back Seth McGowan this afternoon.

“Seth McGowan, OU’s leading rusher, I am told he will not play today,” Feldman said. “The injury happened last week against Iowa State. He was in concussion protocol earlier this week. The Sooners will be down to two scholarship tailbacks today.”

This means Oklahoma’s rushing attack will rely on Marcus Major and TJ Pledger.

Big blow to Oklahoma today as RB Seth McGowan is not expected to play@BruceFeldmanCFB has more on #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/ssqHVU5oms — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020

McGowan was having a strong start to the season. In three games, the freshman tailback had 181 rushing yards, 79 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

Oklahoma knew it would be shorthanded in the backfield coming into this season because Kennedy Brooks opted out due to concerns over COVID-19.

Now, the Sooners will need either Major or Pledger to step up during the Red River Showdown.

If neither can provide a positive impact, all the pressure will be on Spencer Rattler to carry his team.