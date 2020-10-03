Oklahoma Reportedly Gets ‘Massive News’ Before Kickoff Tonight

Oklahoma’s football program is reportedly set to receive a major boost this month.

According to Jason Kersey of The Athletic, the Sooners are on the verge of getting defensive star Ronnie Perkins back.

Perkins, a sophomore defensive end, has been suspended since the end of last season. The elite pass rusher was suspended before the College Football Playoff. He was reportedly forced to miss that game and multiple games this season.

However, Kersey is reporting that Perkins is about to be ruled eligible. He is reportedly unlikely to play tonight, but he should be back in the lineup next weekend.

“Ronnie Perkins won an appeal and is in Ames. He’s unlikely to play tonight but should be ready for Texas next week,” Kersey reports.

“This was seen as impossible mere weeks ago. Something changed with regard to Perkins’ appeal specifically within the last couple of weeks. The statuses of Trejan Bridges and Rhamondre Stevenson remain unchanged.”

This is massive news for an Oklahoma team in need of a big boost. The Sooners are coming off an upset loss to Kansas State.

Oklahoma is set to take on Iowa State tonight before facing Texas next Saturday.

The Sooners will kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

