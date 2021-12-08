Oklahoma Senator Has Interesting Proposal To “Honor” Lincoln Riley

Just over a week ago, Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world when he left the Oklahoma Sooners to become the head coach at USC.

The move stunned Oklahoma’s players and its fanbase – most of whom did not take the news well. With a week to process what happened, most fans still aren’t over the fact Riley left.

That includes politicians from the state of Oklahoma. One of those politicians, Senator Bill Coleman, thought of a special way to “honor” Riley following his departure.

Coleman wants to rename the final three inches of a desolate highway in the state after him.

“LINCOLN RILEY HIGHWAY”??? An Oklahoma lawmaker wants last 3 inches of desolate highway to be renamed Lincoln Riley Highway. “This is only fitting as this is the last three inches one sees before leaving our great state heading west.”

-Sen. Coleman pic.twitter.com/0cJxJ1dOHh — Abigail Ogle (@KOCOAbigail) December 7, 2021

“I felt the State of Oklahoma needed an appropriate goodbye to this former head coach whose sudden departure left many in shock, including a team of young, dedicated college players,” the statement read.

“I found the tiniest section of our most desolate highway to pay tribute to Coach Riley’s exit from Oklahoma football and the state. This is only fitting as this is the last three inches anyone sees before leaving our great state heading west.”

Fans in Oklahoma obviously aren’t feeling too great about Riley’s decision to leave for another program.