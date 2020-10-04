Oklahoma Is Off To A Shocking Start To The 2020 Season

You can pretty much cross Oklahoma off any College Football Playoff contention lists at this point.

The Sooners entered the season ranked inside the top 10 as the frontrunner in the Big 12 Conference. Many predicted that Oklahoma would finish the season in the top four and make the College Football Playoff.

Three games into the season, though, those hopes are dashed.

Oklahoma was upset by Kansas State last weekend. The Sooners did not rebound this weekend, as they’ve just fallen to Iowa State, 37-30. The game was sealed when quarterback Spencer Rattler threw an interception.

No. 18 Oklahoma falls to Iowa State Sooners drop to 1-2 on the year pic.twitter.com/5y31C9W3Rs — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 4, 2020

This is simply a shocking start to the 2020 college football season for Oklahoma. The Sooners have not played like this in about 20 years.

“Oklahoma entered the game at ISU 37-2-1 in Ames. The losses were 1960 and 1928. First back-to-back OU losses in regular season since 1999,” Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel tweeted.

Iowa State lost to Louisiana in Week 1 and will beat Oklahoma in Ames for the first time since 1960. Oklahoma entered the game at ISU 37-2-1 in Ames. The losses were 1960 and 1928. First back-to-back OU losses in regular season since 1999. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 4, 2020

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops never lost back-to-back games in the Big 12, but it’s happened to Lincoln Riley in 2020.

Bob Stoops never once lost back-to-back Big 12 games. Sooners haven't been in this spot in a long, long time. — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 4, 2020

Up next for Oklahoma is Texas, which suffered its own upset loss on Saturday, as the Longhorns lost to TCU.

Oklahoma and Texas are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. next weekend. The game is scheduled to be televised on FOX.