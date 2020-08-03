Oklahoma Sooners QB Tanner Mordecai Reportedly Injured

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Tanner Mordecai reportedly suffered an injury on Monday.

The Sooners are back to work as the team gears up for the 2020 season. Preseason camp started for the Sooners this week. As always, there’s a bit of rust to shake off as players get back in the groove of training. Injuries can unfortunately be the result at times.

Sooners quarterback Tanner Mordecai is dealing with an injury. Fortunately, he won’t require surgery, according to SoonerScoop.com. But, he will “miss practice time.”

That could prove costly in Oklahoma’s quarterback competition. Mordecai is in the thick of the race alongside talented youngster Spencer Rattler. Mordecai’s injury could open the door for Rattler to take the lead in the competition.

Tanner Mordecai fought for the starting quarterback position last season, as well. But he lost the race to Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Mordecai still saw action last season, though. He appeared in six games, completing 16 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. The four-star recruit has been waiting for an opportunity to start at quarterback for the Sooners – this may be his best shot.

Spencer Rattler is as talented a quarterback a redshirt freshman can be, though. The elite dual-threat signal-caller is the perfect fit for Lincoln Riley’s offense.

Hopefully Mordecai can return from injury soon to resume his quarterback competition with Rattler. The competition’s winner will be tasked with leading the explosive Oklahoma offense.