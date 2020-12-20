Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

For three years Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai has been the backup to three different starting quarterbacks. With one year left, Mordecai wants to start, and he’s willing to leave the Sooners to do so.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Tanner Mordecai announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He offered his thanks to Sooner Nation for three wonderful years.

“Thank you OU football and sooner nation for the past 3 years,” Mordecai wrote. “Forever grateful for my time here. I have now entered the transfer portal. Excited to see what God has in store for me.”

In three years at Oklahoma, Mordecai was largely limited to mop-up duty. He completed 50 of 70 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Coming out of Midway High School in Texas in 2018, Tanner Mordecai was a four-star prospect per 247Sports. He was the No. 249 overall prospect, the No. 11 dual-threat QB in the nation, and the No. 33 prospect from the state of Texas.

But head coach Lincoln Riley had other plans at QB, starting Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts in Mordecai’s first two seasons. This past year he gave the starting nod to Spencer Rattler, who led the team to the Big 12 title over the weekend.

A player of Modecai’s talent should have any number of schools open to him. Finding one where he can get the starting job and finish his college career strong should be no problem.

Where should Tanner Mordecai transfer to?