Oklahoma Sooners Radio Analyst In Serious Car Accident

A scary scene unfolded on Sunday afternoon when an Oklahoma radio analyst was involved in a serious car accident.

According to a release from the school, Sooner Sports Radio Network football analyst Merv Johnson was involved in a serious car crash Sunday afternoon near Perry.

The release stated Johnson was taken by a medical helicopter to the OU Health Sciences Center. The longtime radio analyst stayed in the ICU under care of the trauma team until being moved to a regular room Monday. Officials reported he suffered multiple injuries but was alert while progressing in his recovery.

His son, Jeff, released a statement about the incident, via a local CBS affiliate:

“My dad, my sister and our families are very appreciative of all of the thoughts and prayers that have been extended by friends and strangers alike. He is in good spirits and is anxious to get home.”

The Oklahoma athletics department announced Johnson will not travel to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl against LSU.

Oklahoma and LSU kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 28. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.