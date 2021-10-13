The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Oklahoma Media News

A closeup of Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley during a game.FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners leads his team against the TCU Horned Frogs in the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley canceled his team’s media availability. That decision left the college football world a bit surprised because he didn’t state a specific reason for the change in plans.

The timing of Riley’s decision is suspicious due to the fact that Oklahoma made a significant change at quarterback this past weekend.

Spencer Rattler was benched during the Red River Showdown in favor of Caleb Williams. The five-star freshman didn’t disappoint, as he led the Sooners to an improbable comeback win over the Texas Longhorns.

Riley has been trying his best to keep his cards close to the vest, but the Oklahoma media wants to know who’ll be the team’s starting quarterback this weekend against TCU. His decision to cancel media availability this Wednesday only raises the drama surrounding the Sooners’ quarterback controversy.

“This is like the bat signal for all the media members who cover Oklahoma to dig into whatever’s going on,” Dan Wolken of USA Today said.

There’s some speculation that Oklahoma’s student newspaper found a way to watch practice from a nearby building on Tuesday. They reportedly spotted Williams taking the majority of the first-team reps.

While it’s possible Riley canceled media availability to prevent reporters from finding out who has the early edge at quarterback, the college football world doesn’t really believe that’s a good excuse.

“Oklahoma closes off practices to the media because it’s some nuclear-level secret that they’re going to play the better QB on Saturday, and the OU student paper finds out by simply standing in a public building and looking at the field,” college football reporter Alex Kirshner said.

“Wait so Oklahoma cancelled all media until Saturday because an OU student newspaper reporter used binoculars to see that Caleb Williams took 1st team snaps,” Barstool Sports’ Unnecessary Roughness podcast said. “That’s incredibly dumb.”

Unless Riley makes a sudden change to the team’s media schedule, the college football world will have to wait until Saturday to find out if Williams will be the Oklahoma Sooners’ starting quarterback.

Kickoff for Oklahoma-TCU is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

