Oklahoma football lost a receiver to the NCAA transfer portal this week.

Trevon West, a former three-star recruit out of the state of Texas, entered the portal this week, per a report by 247Sports. West joined the Sooners just last year as apart of the 2020 class.

“Oklahoma wide receiver Trevon West has entered the NCAA Transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. The former three-star prospect from Lamar (Arlington, Texas) High School played in eight games as a true freshman during the 2020 season, registering four catches for a total of 59 yards during the Sooners’ season-opening win vs. Missouri State on Sept. 12.”

West’s decision to joined the Sooners was a risk to begin with. Oklahoma has recruited the receiver position almost better than any other program in college football these past few years. West struggled to crack the rotation.

Trevon West did appear in eight games for the Sooners as a true freshman. Lincoln Riley clearly liked what he saw from the youngster, but playing time was bound to become an issue at some point.

West will now enter the transfer portal as he seeks to find a new home where he can start at receiver. Texas schools like Texas Tech and TCU could emerge as potential landing spots for the former Oklahoma football receiver.

The Sooners, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive end to the 2020-21 season. Oklahoma blasted Florida in the Cotton Bowl, and now enters the 2021 season as one of the favorites to earn a College Football Playoff berth.