Oklahoma Star DL Arrested, Charged With DUI

Oklahoma senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas has been arrested and charged with a DUI.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas was arrested early Sunday morning and taken into custody. Per the report, the arrest stemmed from a failure to appear for a previous petty larceny charge.

The arrest could very well spell the end for Thomas’ time in Oklahoma. Just over a month ago the school dismissed wide receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Seth McGowan for being arrested.

It would be an unfortunate end to a meteoric rise that Thomas was on. He earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors after a career year in 2020.

SI Sooners: Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Arrested#Soonershttps://t.co/48l7a4dh30 — John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) June 13, 2021

Isaiah Thomas started 10 games and recorded 31 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss. He led the team in tackles for loss and was second to Nik Bonitto in sacks.

Another year like that could have seen Thomas hearing his name called on Draft Day. Now his entire college football career could be in jeopardy.

Coming out of high school in 2017, Thomas was a a four-star prospect and the No. 288 player in the country. He was the No. 20 weak-side defensive end in the nation, and the No. 4 player from the state of Oklahoma.

It may not be long before we learn of an official decision from Oklahoma on his future with the team.