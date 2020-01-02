Oklahoma Star Kenneth Murray Announces NFL Decision

Over the weekend the Oklahoma Sooners saw their season come to an end with a disappointing loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers.

Joe Burrow and company were just too much for an undermanned Oklahoma defense. After several suspensions, injuries and the ejection of starting safety Brendan Radley-Hiles, the Sooners had no answer for the Tigers.

Star linebacker Kenneth Murray did his best to elevate the defense, but not even he could make a significant impact. Following the loss, Murray had a major decision to make: enter the NFL draft or come back for another year in Norman.

Murray announced his decision in a video for the Oklahoma faithful.

The star linebacker is headed to the NFL.

It was an easy decision – most likely – for Murray to make.

After a standout career in Norman, Murray’s speed from sideline-to-sideline will be coveted by NFL teams. He’s expected to be one of the first linebackers selected in the draft and is a likely first round selection.

Murray was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 and a Second-Team selection in 2018. But that’s not all, he was also the conference’s Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2017.

Now he’s taking his talents to the NFL.