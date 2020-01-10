Oklahoma Star OL Creed Humphrey Announces NFL Draft Decision

Arguably the best interior offensive lineman in the country this season has announced his NFL draft decision.

Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey took to social media on Friday afternoon to announce his plans for the 2020 season. Good news, Sooner fans, Humphrey is coming back for another year.

It’s a somewhat surprising decision from the redshirt sophomore, who was likely to be a first or second-round pick.

However, he’ll have another season of tape to show NFL scouts for 2021 in an attempt to lock up a first-round selection.

“There is still so much I want to accomplish in my career,” Humphrey said in a statement. “I want to leave a lasting legacy at this university and that’s something I’ve been working towards since I was a little kid. Many of my goals are within reach and because of this I feel it’s the best decision for me to stay another year.”

Lincoln Riley and company won’t complain about his decision to come back. The Oklahoma offensive line is better when Humphrey is a part of it and he thinks the Sooners will do something special in 2020.

Oklahoma will likely open the season as a top-five program – even with questions at the quarterback position.