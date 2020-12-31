Oklahoma Star Responds To Florida’s Pregame Trash Talk

The Florida Gators did a whole lot of talking, but not much walking against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl Classic Wednesday night.

Dan Mullen’s bold personality appears to have had a contagious impact on his players. Days before the Cotton Bowl, Florida linebacker James Houston said Oklahoma was nowhere close to Florida’s “level.”

“Oklahoma is a good matchup but they’re not on our level, they’re not SEC, they’re not the Florida Gators,” Houston said, via 247Sports.

Houston’s comment didn’t exactly pan out the way he thought it would. Oklahoma blasted Florida in a 55-20 Cotton Bowl blowout.

Sooners star defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins kept receipts of the Gators’ pregame trash talk. Take a look.

I’d hate to be on whatever level that is 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/sCFRtoLWQL — Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) December 31, 2020

The Gators are about to have a long off-season. Not only were they embarrassed by Oklahoma Wednesday night – head coach Dan Mullen then made several cringeworthy excuses about his team’s loss following the bowl game.

The Sooners, meanwhile, appear to be back. They were explosive on both sides of the ball and looked like a College Football Playoff contender.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler also appears to have taken a major step forward after a rough start to the 2020 season. He tossed for 247 yards and three touchdowns and also added 40 yards and an additional score on the ground.

The Sooners should enter the 2021 season as a sure-fire top-five team with so much talent returning next year.