Oklahoma Star WR CeeDee Lamb Announces NFL Draft Decision

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb saw his 2019 campaign cut short in brutal fashion following a 63-28 blowout loss to LSU. With plenty of NFL interest but another year of college eligibility left, he’s decided on his football future.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Lamb announced that he will forego his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I am officially announcing that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. It has been my dream for as long as I could remember to play in the NFL, and I believe it’s the right time to take that next step.”

Lamb is widely considered a first-round prospect, and in the conversation for the top wide receiver in the nation.

Tankathon.com currently lists Lamb as the No. 8 overall prospect on their big board, and projects him going No. 9 to the Arizona Cardinals (where he’d reunite with former Sooners teammate Kyler Murray).

Lamb ends his college career in the top 10 of all major receiving categories in Sooners history. He had 161 receptions (9th) for 3,000 yards (4th) and 32 touchdowns (2nd).

His 14 receiving touchdowns in 2019 were the fourth most in a single year in school history, and fifth in the nation this year.

Happy trails, CeeDee!