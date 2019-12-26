Oklahoma Star WR CeeDee Lamb Has Message For LSU

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played his high school football in Texas, but was actually born in Louisiana. That adds a juicy story line for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against LSU.

Speaking with reporters today, Lamb claimed he always wanted to play for LSU. According to his 247Sports profile from high school, the Tigers did offer Lamb, who was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017.

However, it is unclear how strongly they pursued him, as Lamb wound up at OU. The dynamic receiver was asked if facing LSU will provide him with some extra motivation.

“To say the least,” Lamb said with a smile.

Did you know that CeeDee Lamb was actually born in Opelousas, Louisiana?? That's what he told me today…and that he always wanted to play for the purple & gold!!#LSU #OUDNA #CFP pic.twitter.com/TO3OBdidVE — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) December 26, 2019

Lamb has recorded his second-straight 1,000-yard season for the Sooners. Heading into the Peach Bowl, he has 1,208 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 58 receptions.

LSU’s secondary is loaded, but the Tigers will be challenged by Lamb, Charleston Rambo and the rest of the Sooner receiving corps.

Seeing these two units go head-to-head will be a treat this weekend.

Oklahoma and LSU will kick off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.