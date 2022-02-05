The Spun

Look: Oklahoma State Fans Troll Oklahoma At Bedlam With Picture Of Lincoln Riley

Mike Gundy and Lincoln Riley speak on the field before an Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Big 12 game.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 10: Head Coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, left, and head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners speak in the middle of the field before the football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 48-47. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Football season is over, but the Bedlam Series continues to live on. Before this afternoon’s basketball game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, the Cowboys’ student newspaper placed a picture of Lincoln Riley on each seat.

Shortly after the 2021 regular season came to an end, Riley left Oklahoma for USC. It was a decision that really bothered the Sooners’ fan base.

By placing a picture of Riley on the seats at Gallagher-Iba Arena, Oklahoma State is literally rubbing salt into Oklahoma’s wounds.

Jason Kersey, who covers the Sooners for The Athletic, gave Oklahoma State’s student newspaper credit for this gesture.

“Oklahoma State’s student newspaper placed these on seats for today’s Bedlam men’s hoops game,” Kersey tweeted. “Exceptional trolling, tbh.”

Here’s the picture of Riley that was placed on the seats for today’s Oklahoma-Oklahoma State game:

Clearly, this rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State takes no days off.

In Riley’s final game in the Bedlam Series, the Sooners fell short to the Cowboys. Mike Gundy’s squad scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

