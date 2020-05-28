Oklahoma Sweeps 2019-20 Big 12 Athletes Of The Year

Oklahoma has separated itself from the rest of the Big 12 with ease. The latest Sooners’ award winners displays a newer tradition of excellence from the university’s athletics program.

For the third time in the past five years, Oklahoma has swept the the conference’s Athlete of the Year awards. Sooners QB Jalen Hurts took home the award on the men’s side. Oklahoma gymnast Maggie Nichols has won the award on the women’s side.

This is the second time Nichols has taken home the prestigious honor. She won the award after the 2017-18 season alongside OU QB Baker Mayfield.

This also marks the third year in a row an Oklahoma quarterback has won Big 12 Athlete of the Year. Mayfield took how the award in 2017, followed by Kyler Murray in 2018 and Hurts in 2019. There’s a strong chance another Sooners quarterback wins the honor next season.

“It’s another Sooner sweep. For the third time in the last five years, Oklahoma student-athletes have won the Big 12’s top athletic honors,” Oklahoma released in a statement, via Sooner Sports. “The conference office announced Thursday that Maggie Nichols and Jalen Hurts are the 2019-20 Big 12 Athletes of the Year.”

It’s been an impressive decade of dominance for the Oklahoma Sooners. And it certainly appears the Sooners are here to stay.

Lincoln Riley’s team appears poised for another conference title run and potential playoff berth. Spencer Rattler is set to take the reins from Hurts as the starting quarterback this upcoming season.

Will Rattler be the next Oklahoma quarterback to win the conference’s Athlete of the Year award?