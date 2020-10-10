College Football Fans Have Same Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas are playing either the best or the worst game of the 2020 college football season this afternoon. Either way, it’s highly entertaining.

Both the Sooners and the Longhorns came into this afternoon’s contest in desperate need of a victory. Oklahoma is coming off back-to-back Big 12 losses for the first time in two decades. Texas, meanwhile, was upset by TCU last weekend.

Oklahoma had a lead for most of the afternoon, but Texas was able to rally late and force overtime.

We’re now in our fourth overtime of the game and things are getting pretty wild. The Longhorns and the Sooners have both missed field goals, with Oklahoma’s miss being on a game-winning attempt from short-ish distance.

The message for Oklahoma and Texas’ football programs is ringing clear on social media: Both the Longhorns and the Sooners are probably deserving of a loss today.

Of course, one team is going to emerge with a victory.

Lol. You both deserve to lose. — Roll ‘Bama Roll (@rollbamaroll) October 10, 2020

Is it possible for BOTH teams to lose? That's what this game deserves. — Erin (@ErinandEmmainFL) October 10, 2020

Nice to see both Texas and OU are playing to lose this game — Chase Ingraham (@CaptAmericaXfit) October 10, 2020

Oklahoma currently leads Texas, 53-45, in the fourth overtime of the game. We’re now at the point where going for two points is required after a touchdown.

The finish to this afternoon’s game can be seen on FOX. We’re approaching a five-hour long contest…