Oklahoma, Texas Reportedly Make Decision On Big 12 Future

DALLAS - OCTOBER 11: A general view of the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns during the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl on October 11, 2008 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Oklahoma and Texas will eventually leave the Big 12 for the SEC. However, that move won't happen within the next two years.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark discussed Oklahoma and Texas' future at the conference's Basketball Tipoff inside Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

Yormark said Oklahoma and Texas will remain in the Big 12 through the current league’s grant of rights.

“They’re going to be here through ‘25,” Yormark said. “They’ve committed themselves in advance of me getting here and they’ve reiterated that commitment. So they’ll be here through the duration (of the grant of rights). And my relationship with both Texas and Oklahoma is very, very strong. And they are full members and we’re looking forward to working with them.”

The Big 12's current grant of rights is set to expire on June 30, 2025. This means the conference will feature 14 teams in 2023 and 2024.

BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are going to join the Big 12 on July 1, 2023.

It'll be interesting to see how chaotic the Big 12 gets over the next two seasons.