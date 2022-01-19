Oklahoma WR Appears To Be Staying With Sooners

The Spun

Oklahoma Sooners star wide receiver Marvin Mims.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Marvin Mims #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners points for a first down after making a 22-yard catch to the 12-yard line against the Iowa State Cyclones in the third quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners won 28-21. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners‘ coaching staff and roster will look very different next season, but at least one of their top playmakers will stick around for the fall.

If there were any doubts about Marvin Mims’ future with the Sooners, he put them to rest with his latest post on Twitter.

Oklahoma recently posted a few images of its receiving corps getting some work in with strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt. Mims had the following response to the school’s post: “We working with Coach Schmidt!”

Judging by that reaction, it’s fair to say that Mims will remain at Oklahoma for the 2022 season.

A few weeks ago, Mims said he hasn’t made a final decision on his future yet. However, he did add that he wants to stay with the Sooners.

“I definitely want to be here. I haven’t made that much of a decision yet, but I still want to be here,” Mims said, via Sooners Wire. “I’m pretty sure that everyone playing in this bowl game still wants to be here, too. There have been some departures to go to other schools and stuff like that, but me being here, I definitely want.”

In two seasons with the Sooners, the sophomore wideout has 69 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns.

We’ll see if Mims can have a breakout season in 2022.

