Oklahoma WR Mykel Jones Has Reportedly Entered Transfer Portal

The No. 4 seed Oklahoma Sooners are preparing for the upcoming College Football Playoff. Lincoln Riley’s squad will take on No. 1 LSU. But the Sooners will reportedly be without a veteran receiver moving forward.

Junior receiver Mykel Jones has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Jason Kersey of The Athletic. Jones plans to be a graduate transfer, meaning he’ll be eligible to play right away next season for the school he chooses.

#Sooners receiver Mykel Jones has entered the transfer portal. He'll be a grad transfer. He's caught 33 passes for 495 yards and one touchdown during his career. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 17, 2019

Jones’ most productive seasons came in 2016 and 2017. The receiver hauled in 29 catches for 416 yards and one touchdown over his first two years with the Sooners.

But he was used in minimal capacity in 2018 and 2019. Jones combined for just four catches for 79 yards in 11 games over the past two seasons. A departure from the program makes sense considering his minimal playing time this year.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound receiver was a four-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting cycle. According to the 247Sports Composite ranking, Jones rated as the No. 45 receiver and No. 231 overall prospect in his class.

It’ll be interesting to see where Jones decides to attend school. The former Sooner is from Louisiana and had interest from some of the top schools in the country during his initial recruitment.

Jones is clearly looking for a new school which provides a fresh start for his last collegiate year.