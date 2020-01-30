The Big 12 often takes a lot of heat for being a relatively soft conference. That assessment has often been justified during bowl season, where conference juggernaut Oklahoma has frequently been embarrassed.

Heading into 2020, it’s unlikely that criticisms of Big 12 schedules, or Oklahoma’s in particular, will abate.

According to 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford, Oklahoma’s 2020 schedule ranks as the third-softest in the country. It is the softest among Big 12 teams, edging out arch-rival Texas for the “honor.”

On top of their Big 12 schedule, the Sooners have non-conference games against Missouri State (FCS), Tennessee and Army. Those three teams combined to go 14-23 last season.

Only two of the Sooners’ 12 opponents are a pre-season top 25 team.

Via 247Sports:

I’m not incredibly high on the Big 12 in 2020, not after Matt Rhule’s departure from Baylor, the up-and-down play from the Longhorns last season and noticeable step backs at Iowa State and TCU. Could it improve next fall? Certainly. But at the end of January, Oklahoma’s schedule has the perfect set-up for a return trip to the Playoff with arguably its toughest games other than the Cotton Bowl both coming in Norman (Tennessee and Oklahoma State).

Of course, Oklahoma has no control over the nine Big 12 opponents they face. And they have even less control over how good those teams are (outside of their annual win over most of them).

But that weak non-conference schedule won’t convince many that they’ll be ready to compete with the best of the best in the College Football Playoff or the New Year’s Six.

In their last eight seasons, the Sooners have won six Big 12 titles but gone 2-6 in bowl games. Five of those bowl losses came by double digits, and four were by at least 20 points.

It doesn’t look like things will get much harder in the immediate future. After 2020, Nebraska will be the only Power Five team on their non-conference schedule until a home game against Georgia in 2023.

Should Oklahoma try to add multiple Power Five opponents to their non-conference schedule?