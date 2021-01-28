Will Oklahoma football return to the College Football Playoff this next season? The odds are in the Sooners’ favor.

Unlike prior years in which Oklahoma’s non-conference schedule posed a challenge, the team’s 2021 schedule is more than favorable.

The Sooners will take on Tulane, Western Carolina and Nebraska during the non-conference slate. Oklahoma also hosts Iowa State, which could be its biggest conference challenger.

It’s safe to say Lincoln Riley’s team won’t be challenged too often during the 2021 regular season. 247Sports anticipates the Sooners will play just three ranked teams, making their schedule one o the most “favorable” in college football.

“Lincoln Riley’s team visits Tulane and hosts Western Carolina and Nebraska next fall before Big 12 play begins, games that should establish early confidence in both sides of the football,” writes Brad Crawford of 247Sports.com. “Assuming Iowa State, Texas and Oklahoma State are all ranked to begin the season, that’s three games vs. quality competition that will test the Sooners during their journey to another Big 12 Championship.”

Oklahoma football has yet to win a College Football Playoff game. There’s a good chance that changes next season.

Spencer Rattler is easily next season’s Heisman favorite as he appeared to turn a corner in the latter half of the 2020 season. The Sooners as a whole looked the part of a national championship contender in their blowout win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

Oklahoma’s 2021 schedule shouldn’t give the Sooners too many challenges. If all goes according to plan, they’ll be back in the playoff next season.