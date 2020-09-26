Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler Is Off To Another Incredible Start

Death, taxes, and Oklahoma producing elite quarterbacks. No college football team over the past few years has done a better job developing quarterbacks than the Sooners, and it appears Lincoln Riley has yet another star under center.

Spencer Rattler was sensational in his 2020 debut, as he completed 14-of-17 pass attempts for 290 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

It’s tough to follow up an amazing performance like that, but Rattler is doing his best to make sure he’s in the conversation for this year’s Heisman Trophy.

The first half of today’s Oklahoma game isn’t even over yet and Rattler has completed 13-of-15 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. His two incompletions though are both interceptions – albeit the first interception was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

In terms of arm talent, it’s hard to find a quarterback in college football that’s better than Rattler. He can make throws on the run with ease and has the ability to uncork deep passes at any moment.

Over the past few seasons, we’ve seen Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray have success at Oklahoma. Judging off the first two games of his career, Rattler is poised to have a solid collegiate career as well.

Sooners fans can watch today’s game on FOX. We’ll see if Rattler can bounce back from his two interceptions.