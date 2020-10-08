One Stat Explains Why Oklahoma, Texas Have Struggled So Far This Year

“Defense wins championship” doesn’t always hold true in the Big 12, which tends to be the primary reason the conference struggles in the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma’s and Texas’ defenses are at an all-time low this season, evident by a glaring statistic.

The Sooners entered the Big 12’s 2020 season as conference favorites to earn a playoff berth. Those postseason hopes have been obliterated, thanks to back-to-back losses at the hands of Kansas State and Iowa State these past two weeks. Oklahoma’s defense gave up a combined 75 points in the defeats.

In Austin, defense was supposed to be improved for the Longhorns this season. But the Texas defense has been exposed – which seems to be an annual tradition at this point. The Longhorns have allowed a combined 87 points these last two weeks in games against Texas Tech and TCU.

Giving up points to talented offenses is one thing – missing tackles is another. The Oklahoma and Texas defenses are practically the lowest-graded tackling teams in college football this season, per PFF.

The three lowest-graded tackling teams in college football so far, per PFF: 72. Texas.

73. Oklahoma.

74. Vanderbilt — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 6, 2020

This essentially explains Oklahoma’s and Texas’ early-season struggles. Until defense improves – especially in the tackling department – the Longhorns and Sooners can kiss national championship aspirations goodbye.

The Big 12 is a conference traditionally known for its explosive offenses, at least as of late. But the College Football Playoff committee values stout defensive play.

Teams like Oklahoma and Texas have to recruit better on the defensive side of the ball. If the Longhorns and Sooners fail to do so, the Big 12 will continue to be dismissed as a playoff-worthy conference.