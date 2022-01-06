Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Caleb Williams

Despite a terrific freshman season that ended in an Alamo Bowl win, Caleb Williams decided to take a page out of Spencer Rattler’s book and enter the transfer portal. And it’s a move that has ESPN’s Paul Finebaum very interested.

Appearing on SportsCenter earlier this week, Finebaum said that Williams’ decision shows that we now have “free agency” in college football. Finebaum called the move “one of the most amazing moves” in college football history. He hinted that Williams’ decision might wind up being based on where he gets the best NIL deals.

“We now have free agency in college football. It’s as simple as that… Caleb Williams was the top player in the country a year ago. He shows up at Oklahoma and what does he do? He supplants Spencer Rattler who’s the Heisman favorite. Not the No. 2 guy, but the favorite. And now Rattler is gone and maybe Williams. I don’t know exactly what he’s doing, whether he’s leveraging this, but this is one of the most amazing moves in college football history. This guy is probably projected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft two years from now in the draft, and now he’s waiting to see what comes his way. What kind of offers; what kind of deals. That’s the new normal in college football,” Finebaum said, via SoonersWire.

As a true freshman, Williams completed 64.6-percent of his passes for 1,916 yards and 21 touchdowns with only four picks. In his final game – the 2021 Alamo Bowl – he completed 75-percent of his passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

Paul Finebaum certainly does bring up a good point. But it may not be as bad as he seems to be making it out to be.

Given how widespread the “business side” of college football has become, it’s about time that the money-makers – the players themselves – finally get a piece of the action.

That will probably result in a lot more player movement among the top players in the nation. And while it may be frustrating for the teams, it’s what’s the players deserve.

Do you agree with Paul Finebaum’s take on Caleb Williams?