Paul Finebaum Names College Football’s ‘Most Disappointing’ Team

The Big 12 has taken a beating the last two weeks, particularly its two most prominent programs–Oklahoma and Texas.

After falling to Iowa State last night, Oklahoma has now lost two games in a row for the first time in more than two decades. Texas, meanwhile, lost to TCU in heartbreaking fashion after barely escaping Texas Tech two weeks ago.

There’s not much for Longhorn fans to celebrate right now, but at least they’re somehow still ranked and aren’t Paul Finebaum’s most disappointing team in the country. That unwanted distinction belongs to their arch rival.

Finebaum appeared on SportsCenter earlier today and declared 1-2 Oklahoma the most disappointing squad thus far.

“If I took Texas seriously, I would take Texas but I haven’t taken Texas seriously since Mack Brown was there,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “It’s Oklahoma. Oklahoma has been to four of the last five College Football Playoffs. You have to take them seriously. You have to also say they’re not going back this year and neither is Texas. Probably the Big 12 is in deep trouble. The answer is pretty simple. “I have been accused of administering last rights to the Big 12 prematurely. This year it’s not premature. Oklahoma State is their only shot and I don’t trust them at all. I think the College Football Playoff will be without the Big 12 this year and that means we’ll be without a big blowout in the first round. No big deal.”

Currently, Oklahoma State is 3-0 and ranked 10th in the country. The Cowboys are good, but we’re with Finebaum. We don’t trust them to make the College Football Playoff.

Unless Oregon or someone else in the Pac-12 can claim a spot, it is looking very likely that we get two SEC teams in the Playoff this year, along with the Big Ten and ACC champs.