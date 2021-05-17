Paul Finebaum Says Only 1 Team Has ‘No Faults’ This Season

Alabama will be a popular choice for the preseason No. 1 team heading into the 2021 college football season. The Crimson Tide are the reigning national champions and Nick Saban continues to recruit at an elite level, after all.

Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State, among other programs, should also be ranked very highly heading into the regular season.

But Oklahoma, led by Heisman Trophy contender Spencer Rattler, might be the country’s best team – on paper, anyway.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the Sooners are the only team in the country with no apparent faults.

“I think you have to be (on this bandwagon),” Finebaum said on WJOX, per 247Sports. “And there will be some … pick them No. 1 in the country, and I can see that. There are some faults with Clemson. There are some minor faults with Alabama, Georgia — the obvious fault being Georgia. And Oklahoma, you can’t find any. And the schedule is pretty good. I think their big non-conference game is at home and nobody’s going to get too concerned about Texas anymore.”

Oklahoma is coming off a 9-2 season in 2020. The Sooners might have been one of the three or four best teams in the country by the time the season ended, though.

Lincoln Riley’s program will head into the 2021 season with College Football Playoff or bust expectations.