College football analyst Phil Steele has made a somewhat bold prediction for the College Football Playoff this season.

Oklahoma has been a College Football Playoff mainstay, but the Sooners have yet to win a game on the sport’s biggest stage. Lincoln Riley’s program is 0-4 in the College Football Playoff, losing a double-overtime heartbreaker to Georgia in the 2017 season, along with three other not-so-competitive games.

Will that change this season?

Steele believes it will.

The noted college football analyst made his prediction while appearing on 247Sports’ “Social Distance” series.

“If that defense places good as I think it can, the chances are definitely there for them to get a win,” Steele said to 247Sports. “Now, they’ll probably have to knock off a Clemson or an Ohio State, but we saw last year Oklahoma can play up there and so I think — I’m going to call for Lincoln Riley to go out there and get one of those wins this year.”

Oklahoma’s defense has been the issue in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners have been unable to get stops when necessary.

Perhaps that will finally change in 2020, but Oklahoma will likely have to upset Ohio State or Clemson to get that coveted playoff win.

Oklahoma is expected to enter the 2020 season ranked inside the top 10.