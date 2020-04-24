Photo: CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend Posts Message For Cowboys Fans

On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys selected former Oklahoma star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Many NFL analysts expected the former Sooners star to go a little earlier in the draft. When he made it to No. 17, the Cowboys just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to add Lamb to an already impressive receiving corps.

Immediately after the pick, cameras panned to see Lamb’s reaction. That sparked one of the best moments of draft night so far.

While Lamb took a phone call, his girlfriend tried to take his other phone. He wasn’t having it. He immediately snatched the phone back out of her hand while still on the call with the Cowboys.

Not long after the video went viral, Busted Coverage revealed Lamb’s girlfriend’s name and a message she had for the Cowboys.

“#cowboynation,” Crymson Rose said on her Instagram account.

Crymson is ready for Dallas pic.twitter.com/1KtfX0xxsk — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 24, 2020

It looks like any discord between the two has been put in the past as they look forward to their future in Dallas.

Lamb joins Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in a stacked receiving corps for the Cowboys. Add in Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys offensive will be dangerous when they take the field in 2020.