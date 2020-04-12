Photo: Oklahoma Fans Are Loving Lincoln Riley’s Mask

The United States is encouraging everyone to wear protective masks when going outside to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley unveiled his special mask on Saturday.

The Sooners’ head coach had a custom OU-themed mask made for himself. The protective mask has a cool Sooners theme.

“Got my custom mask ready! #SocialDistancing #WashYourHands #Takecareofeachother,” he wrote on Twitter.

The mask was apparently made by Riley’s wife’s grandmother. We give props to her sewing skills.

Riley and the rest of the college football world are currently waiting to see what’s going to happen with their 2020 season.

“We definitely want to play. Whenever it is. Whether it’s early or late, doesn’t matter. But I do think if there’s an opportunity, no matter where it is in the calendar, I do believe there’s an opportunity to play in front of our fans and everybody else be able to play in front of their fans. I think it’d be crazy to not take a look at it,” Riley told reporters this week.

Riley can only wait and see right now, though. Responsibly, he’s choosing to do so while wearing a mask.