Photo: Oklahoma Has A Special Guest At Today’s Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners hosted the Kansas State Wildcats for their second game of the season.

After opening the season with an easy win, the Sooners were looking to get Big 12 play started on the right foot. Star quarterback Spencer Rattler had the Oklahoma offense moving well.

He led the Sooners to three first half touchdowns – all three passing. At the end of the first half, the Sooners held a 21-7 lead over the Wildcats.

The fans in the stands and the ones watching from home weren’t the only ones impressed with Rattler’s performance in the first half. No, the Sooners had a very special guest watching as well.

Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki made his presence known.

So Dirk Nowitski is at the OU game! pic.twitter.com/p3c01cv9d4 — USMCSooner (@USMCSooner) September 26, 2020

Nowitzki is likely the tallest fan Oklahoma has had at a game in recent years.

He presence has paid off thus far, as the Sooners enter the second half with a two touchdown lead. Kansas State hasn’t had much success slowing down Oklahoma’s offense, except for two interceptions from Rattler.

Oklahoma is the heavy favorite to win the Big 12 and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners are off to a great start so far with one win already in the books and another likely this afternoon.

Oklahoma holds a 28-7 lead with just over six minutes left in the third quarter.