Photos: College Football Crowd Went Viral On Saturday Night

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State played one of the biggest rivalry games of the college football season on Saturday night.

The Sooners topped the Cowboys, 41-13. Oklahoma improved to 6-2 on the season, while Oklahoma State dropped to 5-2.

Oklahoma had a sizable crowd on hand for the win. Photos of the Sooners’ pandemic crowd went viral on social media.

Imagine explaining to someone from November 2019 why you're so mad seeing a crowd like this in November 2020. But for real, it is an absolutely disgusting that Oklahoma is having a crowd like this amidst a pandemic that has killed over 250,000 Americans, 1950 of whom died TODAY. pic.twitter.com/KKg232Hx0b — Carl Fonticella 🇲🇽 (@fonticellaphoto) November 22, 2020

Judging by the crowd at the OSU/OU game in Norman, there is no COVID in Oklahoma. — Rich Campbell (@RCampbellmc58) November 22, 2020

I'm watching Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State football. The number of spectators, in the stadium, suggests Oklahoma doesn't have a COVID-19 problem. pic.twitter.com/MikDCVd5m4 — Poetic Justice Fan! (@oldbob_kelly) November 22, 2020

To be fair to the Sooners, they’re far from the only football stadium hosting fans this season.

Further south, the Dallas Cowboys have had tens of thousands of fans at AT&T Stadium this fall. The NFC East team has set pandemic attendance records. That’s something Jerry Jones is very proud of.

“Let me just say this: What we’re experiencing really around in general is these open spaces, these big places with open spaces are having success with their crowds,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan earlier this month. “We lead the country [in attendance]. We may lead — I’m not so sure we don’t lead the world [in attendance]. That’s a big statement. Let’s don’t go that far, because I don’t know, but in attendance for our ball games, we’re leading everyone and significantly so. And it has everything to do with our facility in my mind. We have air circulation in that facility that’s three or four times the standards of operating rooms. And then the circulation in the stadium especially with your roofs and doors open and that type of thing. So, my whole point is that all of that, we not only are fitting the guidelines, but we’re also enjoying a very safe experience for our fans out there. But that was the record for the year that we did out there Sunday, for the country.”

The Cowboys will be on the road on Sunday. Dallas and Minnesota are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.