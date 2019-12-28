Photos: Oklahoma Reveals Full Uniform Combination vs. LSU

The College Football Playoff is finally here. By the end of Saturday night, the championship game matchup will be set. The Oklahoma Sooners will have to pull off a massive upset against top ranked LSU to advance to the title game.

No one expects the Sooners to win on Saturday night. But never count out an underdog – especially an underdog led by Lincoln Riley and QB Jalen Hurts.

Oklahoma is the lowest seed in Saturday’s playoff games. But the Sooners will still get to don their home uniforms.

Check out what Oklahoma will wear against LSU in the tweet below.

The crimson uniform is about as classy and traditional as it gets in college football. There are not too many sets out there that look better than the crimson and white combo.

The only reason Oklahoma is wearing its home uniform combo is due to the fact LSU’s home combo features a white jersey and gold pants. The Sooners certainly won’t be complaining about wearing the home threads.

LSU and QB Joe Burrow are practically the consensus favorite tonight. But Hurts and the Sooners aren’t going to back down to the heavy favorite.

Oklahoma’s been in this position before. With its back against the wall, we’ll get a chance to see how the Sooners respond to the adversity.

LSU-Oklahoma kicks off at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.