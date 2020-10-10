The Spun

Photos: The Scene At Oklahoma vs. Texas Is Depressing

Texas vs. Oklahoma Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.DALLAS - OCTOBER 11: A general view of the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns during the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl on October 11, 2008 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Each and every year, thousands of people flock to watch Texas and Oklahoma face off in the Red River Rivalry.

Unfortunately, the pandemic put the Texas state fair on pause so there wasn’t a massive hoard of fans waiting for their respective teams to arrive. Photos from this morning show just a handful of fans waiting to greet their team.

A spattering of Longhorns fans dressed in burnt orange could be seen on Saturday morning. That made Texas native and NFL Network reporter Jane Slater sad this morning.

“This makes me sad. I live for Texas OU and the fair,” she said in response to the photos of the empty state fair.

It’s been a rough start to the 2020 college football season for both Texas and Oklahoma.

Both started the stared with a win, but the Sooners have dropped their last two games – both coming with the team as a heavy favorite. Oklahoma suffered a devastating loss to Kansas State, a game in which the Sooners led 35-14 late in the third quarter. They followed that up with a 37-30 loss to Iowa State the following week.

Unfortunately, the Longhorns didn’t have much more success on their last game either. Texas dropped a game against the TCU Horned Frogs, essentially ending the team’s College Football Playoff hopes.

Now they face off against each other, with pride on the line.


