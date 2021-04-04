Porter Moser Has Message For Loyola After Leaving

Last week, former Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger shocked the college basketball world when he announced his retirement.

That left the Sooners without a head coach just a few days after making the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. It didn’t take the Sooners very long to find their new head coach though.

The Sooners hired Porter Moser as their new head coach earlier this week. Moser led Loyola Chicago on a few improbable runs in the NCAA Tournament, but decided it was time for change.

“For 10 years now, I have poured my heart and soul into Loyola University Chicago and Loyola basketball,” Moser said in a statement on Saturday. “I have met amazing people and built true friendships along the way that will last a lifetime. Everyone involved – student-athletes, coaches, administrators, students, fans and alumni – should be proud of what the Loyola script represents in the athletics department. Excellence on and off the court. Championships won the right way!”

“Rambler Nation has never been more alive and connected and that will continue since the Ramblers are in great hands and great shape!” he continued. “As I move on to my next chapter, I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart, I say thank you Loyola and thank you Chicago for embracing me and my family and for believing in our vision.”

Moser led the Ramblers two trips to the Sweet 16 and a Final Four run in 2018. He went 188-140 during his 10 years with the Ramblers but achieved nearly half of those wins in the past four seasons.