Report: Oklahoma Makes 6-Year Offer To Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser

While Bill Self is more entrenched than ever at Kansas, the rest of the Big 12 is experiencing huge shake-ups this season. Oklahoma basketball, one of the conference’s better programs from year-to-year, has reportedly made a big offer to Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser, engineer of two impressive NCAA Tournament runs with the Ramblers.

Lon Kruger stepped down at Oklahoma at the end of the season, after leading the Sooners to the Round of 32. He finishes a career as one of the more underrated coaches in college basketball, leading Florida and Oklahoma to the Final Four, and Kansas State and UNLV to the Sweet 16.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Texas poached Chris Beard from Texas Tech, which opens up a pretty impressive emerging program in its own right. The league has been one of the best in college basketball in recent years. There’s real pressure to nail this hire, especially if Beard is able to ramp things up at Texas the way he did at Tech.

According to Adam Zagoria, the Sooners have zeroed in on Moser as their top choice. He is coming off of a second Sweet 16 run in four years at Loyola Chicago, a program he put on the map. In 2018, he took the Ramblers to the Final Four.

Sources: Porter Moser is weighing a 6-year offer to be the HC at OU but is said to be ‘on the fence’ Grant McCasland is also in the mix https://t.co/89W2Kh3WWr — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 2, 2021

Multiple sources have just confirmed to me that the vacant Oklahoma job is Porter Moser‘s to turn down. “Money and length of deal will not be an issue. He can have whatever he needs to take that job.” Decision could happen quickly. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) April 2, 2021

Moser was naturally asked about other coaching opportunities after Loyola Chicago’s loss to Oregon State last week. He understandably said that he still needed to “digest” the end of the season with his players.

“I’ve had my blinders on and given 110% of Porter Moser to the Rambler team,” Moser said. “I’ve blocked out the noise. I need time to digest this with these guys.”

Moser previously turned down the job at St. John’s. He was floated for the DePaul and Indiana openings this year, but it is unclear how far down the road those went. Now, per Zagoria, he is “on the fence” about taking over Oklahoma.

Moser has some experience in Big 12 country, with two assistant coaching stints at Texas A&M, one at Saint Louis, and three years as head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock, the same school that helped launch Beard. He is an Illinois guy and pretty entrenched in Chicago, so prying him away may be more difficult than it would be for most, even for a very good opportunity with Oklahoma basketball.

Grant McCasland, the head coach of North Texas who led the 13-seed Mean Green past Purdue in the first round this year, is also involved per the report.

[Adam Zagoria]