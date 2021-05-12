Pro Football Focus Ranks College Football’s Top 5 Quarterbacks

College football lost a lot of quarterback talent to the NFL this offseason since Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson all decided to go pro. Fortunately for the sport, there are still plenty of potential-packed quarterbacks ready to take the field this fall.

On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus revealed its early rankings for the top five returning quarterbacks in college football. At the top of the list is Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma.

When it comes to arm talent, Rattler is undeniably the best in the country. He can make certain throws that other quarterbacks can only dream of doing. If he can play a more efficient brand of football under Lincoln Riley, there’s no reason why he can’t be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Right behind Rattler on Pro Football Focus’ list is North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Some analysts actually think he’s the best signal-caller in college football. Last season, he completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,586 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The third-ranked quarterback on the list is Miami’s D’Eriq King, who unfortunately suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2020 season. He’ll continue to be a playmaker for the Hurricanes as long as he’s healthy though.

Rounding out the top five for Pro Football Focus are Dillon Gabriel from UCF and Michael Penix Jr. from Indiana.

Top-5 QBs returning in college football 🚀 pic.twitter.com/3zIwnxx7H5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 12, 2021

There were a few notable omissions from this list, that’s for sure.

For starters, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis didn’t make the list. ESPN analyst Todd McShay recently said that Slovis could be the first quarterback taken off the board in next year’s draft.

Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati also deserved some recognition after the season he just had with the Bearcats.

What do you think about the latest rankings from Pro Football Focus?