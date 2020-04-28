Fans around the world were waiting to see where Jalen Hurts would land on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles shocked everyone watching the draft by selecting the former Oklahoma quarterback with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round.

Philadelphia appears set at quarterback for the foreseeable future. Carson Wentz might be considered injury-prone, but when he’s healthy there aren’t many options in the league better than him.

The majority of football fans are trying to figure out why the Eagles went this route. On the other hand, there is a small portion of analysts that love this move for Doug Pederson’s squad.

As a matter of fact, the crew over at Pro Football Focus went as far as to call the Eagles’ decision to take Hurts in the second round a “great pick.” They love that he’s versatile like Taysom Hill, could serve as a quality backup and has elite-level potential.

From Pro Football Focus:

Jalen Hurts is a stronger contender to become an elite quarterback than most think, especially for a prospect available outside the first round. Hurts was highly successful in his final season at Oklahoma, with a 70% completion percentage, 12.2 adjusted yards per attempt and a PFF passing grade only lower than No. 1 pick Joe Burrow among drafted quarterbacks. You can take issue with his late breakout, but quarterbacks like Russell Wilson have shown it’s possible to turn a late breakout into an elite NFL career.

Anyone that has followed Hurts’ journey through college football knows he has the intangibles to succeed in the NFL.

Hurts might not be the tallest or most talented quarterback, but his leadership skills and mental makeup are better than many others.

The Eagles would be wise to use Hurts in a multitude of ways this upcoming season. His time will eventually come to play quarterback, but he can still make a difference in a reduced role.