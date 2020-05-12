Pro Football Focus Simulates The 2020 Big 12 Season

It has been six years since someone other than Oklahoma won the Big 12 football title. The Sooners have dominated the last half-decade in the conference.

Under Bob Stoops, the Sooners won the 2015 and 2016 regular season titles back when the league did not have a championship game. When the conference reinstated the conference title game in 2017, Oklahoma won it in its first year under Lincoln Riley, beating TCU.

Riley and the Sooners made it five in a row by beating Texas in 2018 and Baylor last year. OU will be favored to win its sixth-straight Big 12 championship this season.

Pro Football Focus simulated the 2020 college football season, running through 10,000 scenarios. After all the numbers were crunched, Oklahoma emerged as the Big 12 conference champion.

After 10,000 simulations of the College Football season, the Big 12 champion: Oklahoma Sooners pic.twitter.com/aRPgKA7lhN — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 12, 2020

Should Oklahoma win the Big 12 again this year, it would be the program’s 14th title since the league was formed in 1996. No other school has won more than three.

Texas (three), Baylor, Kansas State and Nebraska (two each) are the only other schools with multiple Big 12 crowns. To say the Sooners have cleaned up in conference play would be an understatement.

However, where they have struggled is on the national stage in the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma has qualified for the event four times, but has yet to win a game. The Sooners fell to 0-4 in CFP action with a loss to eventual champion LSU in January.