Recruiting Analyst Names Oklahoma’s Replacement For CeeDee Lamb

Lincoln Riley is used to having to replace star players each and every year. But trying to find a replacement to duplicate CeeDee Lamb’s 2019-20 production is going to be extremely difficult.

Lamb is on his way to the NFL after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys 17th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft last weekend. Now, Oklahoma has to replace Lamb and dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts.

Fortunately, Riley and the Sooners have had no problem recruiting elite receivers over the years. Lamb’s potential replacement could be a major college football star in 2020.

Recruiting analyst Chris Hummer of 247Sports believes 5-star WR Theo Wease is poised for a breakout year which should help ease the loss of Lamb to the NFL.

“Few teams have the benefit of replacing a superstar receiver with a five-star. But that’s how Oklahoma is rolling with their offensive recruiting,” Hummer wrote. “Lamb is out, and in comes Wease, who ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2019 class.”

Wease appeared in six games for the Sooners last season, catching eight passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texas native should see a significant increase in production next season.

If Wease can be even half as effective as Lamb was last season, the Sooners’ offense will be in good shape.