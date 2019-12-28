The Refs For LSU vs. Oklahoma Are Getting Trashed

If you were wondering how the ACC officiating crew in LSU-Oklahoma is doing so far, the answer is: not well.

We’re not even midway through the second quarter, and the refs have missed a couple of seemingly obvious calls. One of them was clearly defensive pass interference on LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., but it went uncalled.

We’ve already seen Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley get furious with the officiating today, and the refs are taking a worse beating on social media.

Here are only some of the tweets from players and media.

My goodness these refs suck. And of course they’re from the ACC. pic.twitter.com/NxGcSdcKjl — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 28, 2019

Bro wassup with these refs bro — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) December 28, 2019

Refs have missed 3 big calls…. — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) December 28, 2019

So the refs for this game had the best grades amongst all other ACC referees but couldn’t see a blatant pass interference❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 28, 2019

HOW CAN THAT NOT BE PASS INTERFERENCE!!!??? JUST A STOMACH-TURNING MISSED CALL. LSU HAS ENOUGH ADVANTAGE WITHOUT A REF BEING THEIR 12TH MAN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 28, 2019

The game should be stopped and these refs should be fired on the spot — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) December 28, 2019

Someone check that refs bank account….👀 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 28, 2019

ACC refs just FYI — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) December 28, 2019

As shaky as their early performance has been, the officials can take solace in one thing. They aren’t going to have a major impact on the outcome of the contest.

LSU is up 35-7 in the second quarter, thanks to five touchdown passes from Joe Burrow. Four of those have gone to wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

All the Tigers need to do is get through the next two-plus quarters fully healthy and get ready to play again for the national title on January 13.