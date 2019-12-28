The Spun

The Refs For LSU vs. Oklahoma Are Getting Trashed

A referee signaling a touchdown during a Florida Gators game.(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

If you were wondering how the ACC officiating crew in LSU-Oklahoma is doing so far, the answer is: not well.

We’re not even midway through the second quarter, and the refs have missed a couple of seemingly obvious calls. One of them was clearly defensive pass interference on LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., but it went uncalled.

We’ve already seen Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley get furious with the officiating today, and the refs are taking a worse beating on social media.

Here are only some of the tweets from players and media.

As shaky as their early performance has been, the officials can take solace in one thing. They aren’t going to have a major impact on the outcome of the contest.

LSU is up 35-7 in the second quarter, thanks to five touchdown passes from Joe Burrow. Four of those have gone to wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

All the Tigers need to do is get through the next two-plus quarters fully healthy and get ready to play again for the national title on January 13.


