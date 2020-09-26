Reggie Bush Has Made A Prediction For Oklahoma vs. Texas

The Red River Showdown is still two weeks away, but Reggie Bush has already made his pick for the biggest game the Big 12 has to offer.

During halftime of the Oklahoma-Kansas State game, Bush talked about Spencer Rattler’s turnover issues. After taking care of the football in his 2020 debut, the young gunslinger threw two interceptions in the first half of today’s game.

Bush believes the lack of ball security could be a major issue for Oklahoma when it matches up against Texas.

Unlike Kansas State’s offense, Texas can put up points in a hurry in large part because of Sam Ehlinger. The senior quarterback had five touchdowns last week against UTEP.

Here’s what Bush said on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff halftime show, via 247Sports:

“We’ve seen Spencer Rattler throw two interceptions (today),” Bush said. “If Sam Ehlinger can throw the ball (accurately) and push the ball down the field, I can see Texas beating Oklahoma this year. In fact, I do believe Texas is going to beat Oklahoma this year.”

Oklahoma has won the last two meetings against Texas, but that’ll change if Bush’s prediction comes into fruition.

While there is reason to be concerned with Rattler’s turnovers, he makes plenty of positive plays to cancel out the bad ones. Although he does have two interceptions this afternoon, the redshirt freshman also has over 300 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Sooners hold a commanding lead over the Wildcats right now, meanwhile the Longhorns are just about getting ready for a showdown with the Red Raiders.