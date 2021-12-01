Report: 2 Coaches Expected To Interview For Oklahoma Job

There are still multiple marquee jobs open in college football, none bigger than the one at Oklahoma. The Sooners are still looking for a replacement for Lincoln Riley.

According to OKC-KWTV Sports Director Dean Blevins, at least two of the most discussed coaching candidates this cycle will interview with OU. Blevins says Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is expected to interview, if he hasn’t done so already.

Additionally, Oklahoma is reportedly waiting until after Saturday’s AAC title game to speak with Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. Fickell’s name has also been mentioned in regards to the opening at Notre Dame.

The other two candidates Blevins mentions in his tweet are Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Informed source. #Sooners waiting till after Saturday’s game to interview Fickell. Expecting Campbell to interview if not done yet. Don’t erase Lanning. Could explain Brent recruiting in Ala today, according to photo. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 1, 2021

Fickell has led Cincinnati to a 12-0 season and has the Bearcats inside the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings. With a win over Houston on Saturday, UC will likely become the first non-Power 5 participant in CFP history.

As for Campbell, he has compiled a 42-33 record in six seasons at ISU. Last year, the Cyclones finished 9-3, won the Fiesta Bowl and ended the season ranked in the top 10 in both polls.

Campbell has also beaten Oklahoma twice–in 2017 and 2020.