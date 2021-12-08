Report: Clemson Staffer Following Brent Venables To Oklahoma

After years of stability on the coaching staff, the Clemson Tigers appear to be dealing with a mini exodus of coaches departing all at once. Now that former Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables is heading to Oklahoma, he’s taking some staffers with him.

According to The Clemson Insider, defensive player development staffer Miguel Chavis is heading to Oklahoma too. Per the report, he’ll be joining Venables’ staff as the Sooners’ new defensive ends coach.

Chavis has been on Clemson’s staff since 2017 in an off-field role. But he has plenty of experience in football. He played defensive end for the Tigers from 2007 to 2010, recording 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 47 games.

Now he’s set to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma. Venables ends his 10-year stint as Clemson’s defensive coordinator to take over for Lincoln Riley with the Sooners.

Chavis isn’t the only notable name joining him though. Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and former Texas A&M strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt are joining him as well.

Brent Venables spent over a decade as an assistant at Oklahoma before joining the Clemson Tigers in 2012. What ensued was a run of dominance in the ACC that would rival the greatest programs in college football history.

That dominance was due in part to stability on the coaching staff. But that stability is now threatened with Venables, Chavis and maybe even offensive coordinator Tony Elliott leaving for greener pastures.

We could be looking at the end of an era in Clemson either next year or the year after.

As for Oklahoma, poaching Clemson’s best and brightest could allow them to transition into Big 12 title contention immediately.