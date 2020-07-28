Report: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Finalize Huge New Contract

Following the close of the 2019 football seasons, NFL teams had their eyes on Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

Several teams were reportedly interested in the young head coach. After proving he’s one of the best in the collegiate game in just a few years, it seemed like a logical jump to the pros.

However, Riley decided to stay at Oklahoma. That move appears to have paid off – and paid off WELL.

According to a new report from college football insider Bruce Feldman, Riley agreed to a massive contract extension. The contract extension was reportedly agreed to back in February, but wasn’t announced until this afternoon.

According to the report, Riley is now the highest-paid coach in the Big 12 and one of the six highest-paid head coaches in all of college football. Riley is now locked in as the team’s head coach through the 2025 season.

Lincoln Riley will be in the top six highest-paid coaches in CFB and will be the highest-paid coach in the Big 12. Riley will receive no raise for 2020—he had already agreed to a pay reduction. The deal is expected to also create added security and resources for OU assts as well — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 28, 2020

In addition to a massive pay bump for him, Riley’s staff will also see increased resources.

It’s clear Oklahoma wants Riley to stick around for the long haul. By locking him up with a contract extension and increasing resources for his assistants, Riley has it made in Norman.

In three seasons as the team’s head coach, Riley racked up a 36-6 record – going 12-2 in every season. The Sooners have made the College Football Playoff in all three seasons as well.

Oklahoma has its man.