Report: Longtime College Football Rivalry Game Is Ending

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 04: Members of the Oklahoma Sooners spirit squad celebrate a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 62-52. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Unfortunately for college football fans, the Bedlam Series will eventually come to an end.

Both athletic directors told Brett McMurphy of Action Network that the Bedlam Series will not continue once Oklahoma leaves for the SEC in 2025.

"It (playing Oklahoma) presents logistical issues under our current (scheduling) structure,” Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “We don’t have any openings to play them. We’re full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen.”

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, meanwhile, made it seem like Oklahoma State is at fault in this situation.

"Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on," Castiglione said.

The issue here is that both programs' non-conference schedules are pretty much set for the foreseeable future. There just isn't enough space at the moment to add the Bedlam Series to their respective schedules.

Hopefully, the Bedlam Series will return in the future. It'd be really disappointing if we never see the Cowboys and Sooners face off again after the 2024 season.

Oklahoma currently owns a 90-19-7 record in the Bedlam Series.

This year's edition of the Bedlam Series will take place on Nov. 19.