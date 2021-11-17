Report: LSU Has Made Lincoln Riley A Huge Offer

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Michigan State offered to make Mel Tucker one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State offered a 10-year, $95 million deal. With Tucker seemingly locked up as the Spartans head coach, LSU appears to have whiffed on at least one coach.

Tucker and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley were two of the top candidates being mentioned for the LSU job. With Tucker out of the running, Riley reportedly has a massive offer on the table from the Tigers.

According to a report from former college football coach Jake Crain, LSU offered Riley an eight-year, $96 million deal.

Sources tell @thejboyshow that LSU has offered Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley an 8-year, $96 million contract Does that mean Caleb Williams could be heading to Baton Rouge? 👀 https://t.co/2j9FZYbwu1 pic.twitter.com/nQhqS4GjVL — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 17, 2021

The deal would pay Riley $12 million per season – more than most college football coaches will make over the course of their entire contracts.

Riley might have a massive offer on the table, but just a day ago, the Sooners head coach made it clear he’s not planning to leave Oklahoma any time soon.

“I coach at the University of Oklahoma,” Riley said. “You know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand and that hasn’t changed.”

Riley seems at home in Oklahoma, but $100 million is certainly enough to get his attention.

Will the Sooners answer with their own massive deal for Riley?