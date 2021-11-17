The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: LSU Has Made Lincoln Riley A Huge Offer

Lincoln Riley staring across the field as Oklahoma's head coach.MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on prior to their College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Michigan State offered to make Mel Tucker one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State offered a 10-year, $95 million deal. With Tucker seemingly locked up as the Spartans head coach, LSU appears to have whiffed on at least one coach.

Tucker and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley were two of the top candidates being mentioned for the LSU job. With Tucker out of the running, Riley reportedly has a massive offer on the table from the Tigers.

According to a report from former college football coach Jake Crain, LSU offered Riley an eight-year, $96 million deal.

The deal would pay Riley $12 million per season – more than most college football coaches will make over the course of their entire contracts.

Riley might have a massive offer on the table, but just a day ago, the Sooners head coach made it clear he’s not planning to leave Oklahoma any time soon.

“I coach at the University of Oklahoma,” Riley said. “You know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand and that hasn’t changed.”

Riley seems at home in Oklahoma, but $100 million is certainly enough to get his attention.

Will the Sooners answer with their own massive deal for Riley?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.