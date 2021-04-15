The Spun

Report: Oklahoma Basketball Standout Enters Transfer Portal

An Oklahoma Sooners cheerleader holding up an Oklahoma flag.COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 22: Oklahoma Sooners cheerleaders perform in the second half against the Dayton Flyers during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

With Porter Moser joining the Oklahoma Sooners to replace Lon Kruger, big changes are coming to Lloyd Noble Center. Unfortunately for the Sooners, De’Vion Harmon likely won’t be returning to see them.

According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, Harmon has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The announcement comes just a few weeks after Harmon announced his intentions to enter the NBA draft. As of writing, Harmon is still “testing the NBA waters” but he’s leaving himself open to return, albeit with another school.

Harmon enjoyed a breakout season for the Sooners in 2020-21, averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. His points average was second on the team after only Austin Reaves.

In two seasons at Oklahoma, Harmon averaged 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Arguably his most memorable performance was a 22-point showing he had against No. 1 Kansas this past year.

Unfortunately, De’Vion Harmon wasn’t able to carry over his strong regular season into the NCAA Tournament. A positive COVID-19 test robbed him of his chance to play against Missouri and Gonzaga.

Oklahoma finished the 2020-21 season with a 16-11 record. They were knocked out of the Big 12 Tournament by Kansas, and then in the NCAA Tournament by Gonzaga.

Coming out of high school in 2019, Harmon was a four-star prospect and a top-rated point guard. Given what he did at Oklahoma, he should have no problem finding a school willing to offer him again.

Where will De’Vion Harmon play this year?


