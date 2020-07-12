Report: Oklahoma Football Trying To Move Its Week 1 Game

If there is a college football season this fall, expect plenty of scheduling adjustments with games being moved or outright cancelled.

Two leagues (the Big Ten and Pac-12) have already said they will have conference-only schedules. The Big 12 has not made a decision yet, but Oklahoma football is reportedly trying to get its Week 1 game shifted, at the very least.

Currently, Oklahoma is supposed to open its season against Missouri State on September 5. The Sooners are then slated to host Tennessee on September 12.

However, according to Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman, OU is trying to move the Missouri State game up to August 29, and the visiting team is open to the change. The reason behind the move is that it would give the Sooners an extra bye week.

The second bye could come in handy–not because it would provide more rest before facing Tennessee–but because of COVID-19 testing.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione’s rationale in this pandemic-stricken year is that moving the opener would give OU an off week after each of its first two games, which could be valuable with the testing of players for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. With constant testing and the subsequent contact tracing for those exposed, teams face a season with frequent quarantines and isolation of players who either have the virus or have been exposed to it.

Oklahoma has petitioned the NCAA about its request. If it goes through, they will play Missouri State on August 29, followed by a bye week and then Tennessee on September 12.

The Sooners’ scheduled bye is already set for September 19, with a game at Army on the docket for September 26.

Of course, if more leagues opt for conference-only games, all of this will become moot anyway.